Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,860,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,635 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.31 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

