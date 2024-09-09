Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Dolby Laboratories worth $51,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

