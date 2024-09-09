DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,711,701.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,769 shares of company stock worth $28,250,113. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $123.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41, a PEG ratio of 768.41 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

