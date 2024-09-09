Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Draganfly Stock Down 1.3 %
DPRO stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.24. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
