Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Draganfly Stock Down 1.3 %

DPRO stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.24. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Draganfly as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

