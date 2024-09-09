Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.88.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
