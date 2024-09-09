Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.88.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.25.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

