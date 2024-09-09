Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,337.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,354,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,151,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.