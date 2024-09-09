Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,245 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 86,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $116.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $118.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

