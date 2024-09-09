Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Shares of DUK opened at $116.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

