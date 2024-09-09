Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,513 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Duolingo worth $38,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,555,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL opened at $208.26 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.16 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 214.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,055 shares of company stock worth $17,991,606. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

