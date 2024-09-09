DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

DXC stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.