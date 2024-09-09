Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.76.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $284.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.41. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

