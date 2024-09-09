Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.76.

Shares of ETN opened at $284.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.41. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

