eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

eGain Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of eGain stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eGain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 8.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 78,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in eGain by 31.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

