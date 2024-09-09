Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

