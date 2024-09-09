Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,800,000 after purchasing an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $541.91 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.73.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.