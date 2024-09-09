Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $541.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.79 and its 200-day moving average is $526.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

