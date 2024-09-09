Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 258 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $200.74 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $205.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.