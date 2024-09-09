Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 638,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,136,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

