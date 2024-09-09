Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,067,000 after acquiring an additional 106,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in UGI by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of UGI by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 173,039 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

