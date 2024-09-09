Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

