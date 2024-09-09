Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,104,000 after buying an additional 155,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,222,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,988,000 after acquiring an additional 491,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,224,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

