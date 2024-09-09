Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.7% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $174.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

