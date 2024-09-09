Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.
AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE T opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
