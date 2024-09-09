Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.53. The company has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

