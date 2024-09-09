Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

GE stock opened at $161.23 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.