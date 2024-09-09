Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,766 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,766 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.