Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

