Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

