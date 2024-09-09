Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 57,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,016,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 266,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $113.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

