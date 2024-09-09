Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,741.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 324,967 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18,038.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

