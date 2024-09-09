Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 659 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $9,192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,918,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 957.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

