Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ELME opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

