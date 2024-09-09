Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.
Elutia Price Performance
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elutia will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Elutia
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elutia in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elutia in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elutia by 50.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elutia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elutia by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
Elutia Company Profile
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
