Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Embecta were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 3.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 12.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Embecta by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Embecta by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $882.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.00. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

