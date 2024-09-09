Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Embraer

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 137,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after buying an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 102.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 728,592 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Embraer by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.