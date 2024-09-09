Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $270.59 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

