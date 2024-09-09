Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $249.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average is $216.20. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

