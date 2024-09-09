Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,772 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

CELH stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

