Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 165,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $11.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

