Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $29.25 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.