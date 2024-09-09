Emerald Advisers LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 675.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 81,899 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $221.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $367.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.