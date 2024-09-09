Emerald Advisers LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its position in Pure Storage by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 165,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 45,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 41.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

