Emerald Advisers LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

