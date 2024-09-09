Emerald Advisers LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.