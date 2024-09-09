Emerald Advisers LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

