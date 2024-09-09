Emerald Advisers LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

