Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,158,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.