Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Life360 in the second quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,635,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Life360 Stock Down 0.3 %

Life360 stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

