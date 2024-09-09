Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,092.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,058.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,000.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

