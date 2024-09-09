Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

